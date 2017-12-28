Murder suspected in deaths of two men

LUMBERTON — The deaths of two men whose bodies were found this afternoon at an auto repair shop in Lumberton are being investigated as murders.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office received the call about 10:30 a.m. and arrived at the scene four to five minutes later, Sheriff Ken Sealey said.

“We got out here and found two bodies, one in the building and one outside,” Sealey said. “It does appear to be a homicide.”

The repair shop is located on Nestle Lane in Lumberton. No other information was released by the Sheriff’s Office.

“That is where we are at right now,” Sealey said. “We’ve done processing it (the scene), we’ve done a canvass, we’ve got some SBI agents coming in, helping us assist.”

The Sheriff’s Office did not release the name of the victims. Sealey identified both victims as adult males.

A family member at the scene said one of the victims is Patrick Bonnette, 47, Lumberton.

The Robesonian will update this story as more information becomes available.

