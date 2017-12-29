Suspect in Maine murder caught in Robeson; second suspect sought

LUMBERTON — A shooting death in Maine has led to an arrest and a manhunt in Robeson County.

A Red Springs resident accused of killing a man and wounding his wife in Maine has been arrested in Robeson County and a second person charged in the same case is believed to be here.

Christopher Murray, 39, of Red Springs, was arrested Wednesday by members of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide, Violent Crimes Task Force and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents, according to sheriff’s Maj. Anthony Thompson. The hunt continued Friday in the Maxton area for 43-year-old Tony Locklear, who is believed to be a Maxton resident.

Maine and Robeson County authorities said Locklear may be armed and is considered dangerous. Anyone with information about Locklear’s location is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100.

Locklear and Murray are accused in connection to the Dec. 19 shooting of Wayne Lapierre, 59, and his 33-year-old wife, Diem.

According to law enforcement sources and published reports, the businessman and his wife were shot in his home on Massachusetts Avenue in Millinocket, Maine. The Lapierres’ two children were at home when the shooting took place, according to published reports, but were not injured.

The Lapierres were taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, and the husband died on Dec. 22.

The investigation led Maine State Police detectives to North Carolina.

Five Maine detectives arrived Wednesday afternoon in North Carolina, said Stephen McCausland, a Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman. Murray was arrested later that day with assistance from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

“They were instrumental in helping us apprehend Christopher Murray. We appreciate their assistance,” McCausland said Friday.

Maine law enforcement officials cannot make arrests outside of Maine. Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies, acting on the warrant issued in Maine, made the official arrest.

“They’ve been a great help. They know the lay of the land,” McCausland said.

Murray is being held as a fugitive from justice in the Robeson County jail. He is waiting for an extradition hearing, which has not been scheduled because of Robeson County’s holiday schedule.

Murray will face a murder charge upon his return to Maine, as will Locklear when he is captured, McCausland said.

Maine authorities were in Robeson County on Friday assisting the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office in its hunt for Locklear.

Second person sought in Maine slaying

By Annick Joseph Staff writer

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at ajoseph@robosonian.com

