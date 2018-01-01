Schools to operate on two-hour delay

LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County will operate on a two-hour delay on Tuesday for staff and students because of temperatures forecast to be in the teens in the morning.

According to Tasha Oxendine, spokesperson for the system, Primetime will operate on a two-hour delay. She said the breakfast program is canceled on school days when a two-hour delay occurs.

Buses will arrives at the designated bus stop two hours later than on a normal school day.

The end of the school day will not be affected.