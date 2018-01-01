Cold can’t ice their fitness fun

LUMBERTON — With temperatures in the mid-20s and the wind chill providing a real feel in the single-digits, a couple dozen hardy souls took off from the Downtown Plaza on New Year’s morning for a brisk 5-kilometer run and walk.

It was the annual Resolution Run sponsored by the Robeson Road Runners. There was plenty of resolve on display, just by showing up.

“We’ve been doing this event for about 20 years,” said Jeff Lambdin, who coordinated the event. “It’s a great way to start the New Year.

“Considering the weather this is an excellent turnout — 25 runners and walkers, three dogs and three scooters,” Lambdin said.

The runners were much warmer when they returned from the 3.1-mile course, the same one that is used for the annual Rumba on the Lumber race. Owen Thomas, a Lumberton city councilman and president of the Robeson Road Runners, sported a few beads of sweat.

“It was relaxing,” Thomas said. “I warmed up after a mile and a half.

“This is one of several fun runs we have every year,” he said. “We’re planning a Valentine’s Day run next.”

Jason Cox, chief operations officer for Southeastern Health, was one of the first to arrive at the finish line. The gloves had come off.

“It’s a cold morning,” Cox said. “It’s like Chicago today.”

Zachari Graham and Jessica Wine also looked warm.

“My lips are cold, but that’s about it,” Graham said.

State Sen. Danny Britt ran with some friends, who had already run several miles to arrive downtown.

“They canceled the Polar Plunge at Ocean Isle, so I came here,” Britt said. “Actually, I did that once in college. That was enough.”

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Charlie Noble, a Lumberton native who is stationed at Fort Bragg, enjoyed the run.

“I was stationed in Germany, so this is not bad at all,” Noble said. “I haven’t run a 5K in a while.

Aiyanna Montanez, who was there with her parents and sister, said she had made no New Year’s resolutions for 2018. When you exercise regularly, there is no need.

“We walk every day and get plenty of exercise,” said her mother, Maria.

There was not a lot of time to socialize at the finish as runners cooled off quickly.

The 40-year-old Robeson Road Runners organization sponsors one of Lumberton’s signature events. The Rumba on the Lumber 1-mile and 5K runs and the North of the Border Chili Cook-off attract several thousand people annually.

It is held each year on early March.

