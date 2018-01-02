40 percent chance of snow in Robeson on Wednesday

LUMBERTON — Robeson County residents could see 1 to 2 inches of snow — or none at all — on Wednesday, depending on where they live.

“Robeson County is really going to be on the cusp of a couple inches of snow or no snow at all,” Mark Bacon, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wilmington, said today . “I could almost see the east getting a couple inches of snow and the northwest corner getting none at all.”

There is a 40 percent chance of snow Wednesday morning and into the evening, Bacon said. The temperature is expected to range from 35 degrees in the daytime to 21 after the sun goes down.

If it does snow, the cold weather of the past several days has cooled the ground enough to allow the snow to stick, Bacon said. And the snow could be on the ground for the rest of the week.

“We don’t even have the high getting above 40 until Sunday, and the normal high is 56 degrees,” Bacon said.

Parts of the state farther east are expected to receive more wintry weather over the next several days, he said. Whiteville could receive 3 to 4 inches of snow.