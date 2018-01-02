Crime report

Jayvlen Lowery, of Volten Drive in Lumberton, reported Sunday that someone broke into his car and stole jewelry, valued at $666; a Lexus key, valued at $500; $525 in cash; a set of house keys; a Michael Kors backpack, valued at $100; a white Michael Kors purse, valued at $200; and a silver and gold Fossil watch, valued at $300.

Ismael Abdekaziz, of Jane Street in Lumberton, reported Saturday that someone broke into his home and stole a 55-inch, curved TV, valued at $1,000; cologne, valued at $70; a black Michael Kors watch, valued at $250; a silver chain, valued at $50; and two pairs of Nike shoes, valued at $160.

Johnny Parker, an employee of Fresh Foods IGA on Pine Street, reported Saturday that an employee stole 24 cuts of meat, with a combined value of $296.16. The items were later recovered.

William Jacobs, of Eisenhower Street in Lumberton, reported Saturday that someone stole his 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle, valued at $20,000.

Lynn Brown, of Jules Lane in Lumberton, reported Friday that someone stole her orange, 2007 Chevy Colbalt, valued at $2,000.

Todd Driver, an employee of Lumberton Honda, reported Friday that someone stole four Honda factory tires, valued at $600.

Debra Hodge, of Velcord Drive in Lumberton, reported Friday that someone broke into her home and stole a 55-inch TV, valued at $500; a gas grill, valued at $200; a propane camp heater, valued at $180; a push lawn mower, valued $180, a weed trimmer, valued at $100; three gift cards, valued at $70; and a case of soft drinks, valued at $5.

Joe Brena, an employee of K&K Auto Sales on Martin Luther King Drive in Lumberton, reported Friday that someone stole a 2012 Chevy Equinox, valued at $8,000.

Doris Wiloughby, of Judston Road in Lumberton, reported Thursday that someone robbed her at gunpoint and stole her purse containing a phone, jewelry, a Smith & Wesson .38 caliber revolver and other items. The values of the items were not listed on the incident report. The items were later recovered.

Lester Farrington reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone stole his firearm on Taylor Street in Red Springs.

The following incidents of assault with a deadly weapon were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

John Jones, on Herndon Circle in Lumberton; and Kayla Locklear, on Raynham Road in Fairmont.

The following break-ins were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Paula Juarez, Gentle Winds Drive in St. Pauls; John Hayes, Ronald Boulevard in Lumberton; Desi Locklear, Norment Road in Lumberton; Willie Shooter, Centerville Church Road in Fairmont; Brenda McMillian, Hayes Locklear Road in Pembroke; and Stanford Burns, Terry Sanford Drive in Maxton.