Schools to recess early on Wednesday

LUMBERTON — The frigid weather and the threat of snow will continue to disrupt the school days for the Public Schools of Robeson County.

On Tuesday, school started on a two-hour delay. Wednesday, it will start on time but end early.

Tasha Oxendine, a spokesperson for the system, said in a statement that “after close monitoring of weather reports and ongoing communication with administrators and local officials,” the decision was made to release students Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. She said students enrolled in Robeson Early College will release at 11:30 a.m.

“School staff will be allowed to leave, as soon as practical, once campuses are cleared,” the statement said.

The district’s central office will close at 1:30 p.m.

The statement said breakfast and lunch will be served before students are dismissed.

All after-school programs, after-school childcare, remediation/tutoring, Primetime Child Care, athletic contests, practices, drivers education that were scheduled for Wednesday have been canceled, according to the statement.

Oxendine said a heating issue at Lumberton High School on Tuesday has been fixed. The statement said staff members turned on the school’s heat system on Monday, but noticed on Tuesday morning a few classes were not as warm in the F Wing. A heat compressor was repaired near the end of the school day, according to the statement. It said administrators would keep a watch on it Wednesday for additional problems.