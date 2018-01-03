Posted on by

Methodist University on 2-hour delay Thursday


Staff report

FAYETTEVILLE — Methodist University will open two hours later than normal Thursday in response to the wintry weather expected to hit the region later today and overnight.

The university, located at 5400 Ramsey St., will open at 10 a.m. for faculty and staff, said Roxana Ross, director of Marketing and Communications. The university closed its doors at noon today.

“We will continue to monitor the weather, and there will be another weather update shortly after 6 a.m. Jan. 4,” Ross said.

The weather notice was for faculty and staff only. Students don’t return from winter break until Monday.

Staff report

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

6:51 pm |    

Suspect in Maine murder charged with murder in Robeson

Suspect in Maine murder charged with murder in Robeson
3:59 pm |    

Snow on way, cold hanging tight

Snow on way, cold hanging tight
9:37 pm
Updated: 9:55 pm. |    

County votes to expand landfill within its boundaries

County votes to expand landfill within its boundaries
comments powered by Disqus