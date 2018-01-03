Methodist University on 2-hour delay Thursday

FAYETTEVILLE — Methodist University will open two hours later than normal Thursday in response to the wintry weather expected to hit the region later today and overnight.

The university, located at 5400 Ramsey St., will open at 10 a.m. for faculty and staff, said Roxana Ross, director of Marketing and Communications. The university closed its doors at noon today.

“We will continue to monitor the weather, and there will be another weather update shortly after 6 a.m. Jan. 4,” Ross said.

The weather notice was for faculty and staff only. Students don’t return from winter break until Monday.