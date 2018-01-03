County schools closed Thursday

LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County will be closed on Thursday because of the potential impacts of the winter storm.

Thecancellation includes all extracurricular activities, programs, events, drivers education, etc., according to information the Superintendent Shanita Wooten. The district administrative team will continue to monitor the progression of the winter storm and will provide an update on Thursday afternoon if further schedule changes are necessary for Friday.

“If no announcement is made it’s safe to assume that the district will operate on its normal schedule,” a written statement reads in part.

Schools opened two hours later than normal on Tuesday and closed at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday in anticipation of wintry weather. School district leaders say Lumberton and St. Pauls high schools may be used as shelters over the next few days if the storm situation warrants.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for much of Southeastern North Carolina. The forecast called for a chance of snow this afternoon with a high near 33 and wind gusts as high as 16 mph. The daytime snow accumulation was expected to be about 1 inch.

One to 2 inches of snow are predicted tonight, with a low temperature of about 21 and wind gusts as high as 18 mph.

Thursday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high near 36.

In related news, the meetings of the Construction and Curriculum committees scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at the PSRC Transportation Department have been cancelled.