Schools closed on Friday

LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County will be closed on Friday because of the freezing temperatures and icy road conditions, according to a statement by Superintendent Shanita Wooten.

The statement said the cancellation includes all extracurricular activities, games, programs, events, drivers education, etc.

Wooten said the system wold provide an update on Sunday evening if further schedule changes are necessary for Monday. “If no announcement is made, it’s safe to assume that the district will operate on its normal schedule,” the statement said.

Certain central office employees in the maintenance and transportation departments are working today and will continue to work over the weekend as needed, according to the statement.