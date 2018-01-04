Nothing to do but play in snow

LUMBERTON — Marsha Hewitt and her family couldn’t wait for the snow to start falling on Wednesday night.

“I saw people on social media and they kept saying we have snow,” Hewitt said. “We saw no snow at our house.”

They’d heard about the forecast and had been patiently awaiting its arrival from their house in Lumberton, but thought the weather might never reach them. Then, just after dark, happiness began falling.

All over the county, the fluffy white flakes floated down and began to construct bright white playgrounds. Some places received more than others. Hewitt and her family were excited to see it keep coming down and they decided to start a snowball fight that lasted into the night.

A snowy winter day is not something Robeson County sees often. Before Wednesday, the last snow to stick in the county came in February 2015, leaving behind as much as an inch in places around the county.

On Thursday morning, county residents woke up to a white blanket left behind from the night before. The National Weather service reported that 3 inches fell in Red Springs and Pembroke, 1.5 inches fell in southeastern Lumberton and an inch fell in the Lumber River.

The snow made roads treacherous, canceled schools, shut down local governments, closed stores and restaurants and left a lot of people with nothing to do — except enjoy the snow and make some cool memories.

Hewitt and her young son Joseph decided they would use the day to have a snowball fight in the yard. She normally works as a dental hygienist in Hope Mills, but the snow kept her home to spend time with family — and brought out the child in her.

“This is probably the first time he remembers getting snow,” Marsha said as her son ran through the yard throwing snow and giggling.

Joseph was excited when he heard snow could be coming.

“I was too, because we never see it,” Marsha said.

The two planned to head inside soon to get warm and make snow cream, so they could be sure to exhaust the full potential of the weather before it’s gone.

By Sunday, the highs are expected to reach the low-40s, which could melt what is left of the snow and ice by the weekend. If not, a rainy Monday will do the trick. But that’s not a worry yet.

A few streets over, Nicole Covington and her son Liam were frolicking in the snow. They weren’t sure whether or not to believe the forecast, but they were glad to see it this morning.

“We kept hope,” Nicole Covington said. “We love snow.”

Liam was glad that school was cancelled on Thursday. He and his mom had been in the yard off and on all day to try and build a respectable snowman with the snow they had to work with.

“I wish it would snow more often so I could play with it,” he said.

It’s hard to know when the next snow might meet the county. It could be later this winter, or several years from now, but for now, families won’t worry about that on a snow day.

As it all melts away this week, the responsibilities of school, work and life will return again. Thursday was not that day. Thursday was for playing.

