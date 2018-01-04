SeHealth updates winter-storm effects

LUMBERTON — Southeastern Health has sent out the following information updating services as related to the winter storm.

Childbirth Classes at Southeastern Regional Medical Center have been cancelled that were scheduled for today.

On Friday, SeHealth Fitness Services will open at 7 a.m, and SeHealth Rehabilitation Centers will operate on a regular schedule.

Gibson Cancer Center and Southeastern Wound Healing Center will open at 9 a.m.

All other SeHealth Clinics and Centers will open at 10 a.m.

The Gift Shop at SRMC will open at 11 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.