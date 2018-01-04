County begins slow thaw

LUMBERTON — The snow that fell on Robeson County on Wednesday night may have shut down government offices, some businesses and public schools, but it kept some people very busy.

State Highway Patrol troopers in Robeson County responded to 27 reportable traffic accidents between about 6 p.m. Wednesday until about 2 p.m. Thursday, First Sgt. J.D. Brewington said. The troopers were called to a total of 90 incidents. These involved accidents and vehicles that were stranded, had run off the road or were having other weather-related problems.

A vehicle accident closed one northbound lane of Interstate 95 for a couple of hours on Wednesday, said Maj. Tommy Barnes, of the Lumberton Police Department. The weather-related crash happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. near Exit 17.

Barnes said city police responded to 16 weather-related accidents Wednesday night and as of about 5 p.m. Thursday.

Lawmen are advising motorists to be cautious when hitting the road at night or this morning as black ice will have formed, making conditions hazardous.

Between 1 and 5 inches of snow fell on Robeson County Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service. The heaviest snowfall was seen in the western part of the county. The central portion received 1 to 3 inches, and 1 inch or less fell along the northeast portion of the county.

The forecast for today calls for a high near 31 with a wind chill as low as 5, pushed by winds gusting as high as 16 mph. The low tonight is predicted to be around 12, with wind chill values as low as 5 degrees.

Saturday is supposed to be sunny with a high near 34. But north wind between 6 to 9 mph will make it feel like the temperature is zero degrees.

The snowfall kept at least one local towing service busy Wednesday night.

“We were out all night long working in it,” said John Oxendine, manager of C&C Towing & Heavy Duty Recovery & Roadside Service, located at 1107 E. Second St. in Lumberton.

All eight of the company’s trucks and three of its big rigs used to tow 18-wheelers were out responding to the 35 calls for assistance received Wednesday night, he said.

“It was really, really rough out there,” Oxendine said.

Tow truck drivers from C&C responded to calls from all over Robeson County and beyond.

“We were all the way down in Darlington (S.C.),” Oxendine said.

The company even responded to a call in Laurel Hill.

“It was a mess out in Laurel Hill,” he said.

The company’s drivers stayed busy throughout the night, but they all made it back without a mishap of their own.

“We’re all back, and we’re tired,” Oxendine said. “But, we’re good.”

Crews from the state Department of Transportation have been out since Tuesday afternoon getting ready for the snow and dealing with its fall Wednesday. Crews were reported to be out Thursday removing snow and spraying roadways to prevent ice accumulation.

Phil Hendren, a DOT employee, said Thursday afternoon that he’s been out plowing the roads for the past 12 hours.

Hendren has seen big winter storms hit Robeson County before, but the speed of the storm that hit Wednesday surprised him.

“We’ve had several big ones, but this one came quick,” Hendren said. “Right now everything looks good.”

But that can change overnight, he said. Crews can move snow off the roads, but they can’t remove the moisture.

“Once the sun sets, the roads will be covered in black ice,” Hendren said.

City of Lumberton employee Greg Tyler, who was out plowing streets Thursday afternoon, had some advice for his fellow residents.

“If you don’t need to go out, stay home,” Tyler said. “The streets are icy and they need to be careful.”

City crews also were working Thursday on as many as six water main breaks caused by the cold weather.

Joey Byrd and his crew were at Seventh Street and Godwin Avenue on Thursday afternoon working on their fourth water main break.

“When we get cold temps water mains break,” Byrd said. “After we are done fixing this, we have two more to go fix.”

The intersection at Seventh and Godwin was closed for about two hours because of the break.

The wintry weather has prompted more closures for today.

The Public Schools of Robeson County will be closed today because of the freezing temperatures and icy road conditions, according to a statement by Superintendent Shanita Wooten.

The statement said the cancellation includes all extracurricular activities, games, programs, events, drivers education, etc.

Wooten said the system wold provide an update on Sunday evening if further schedule changes are necessary for Monday.

“If no announcement is made, it’s safe to assume that the district will operate on its normal schedule,” the statement said.

Robeson County offices, including the courthouse, will be closed today. The government shut down early on Wednesday and all offices were closed the entire day on Thursday.

Other local governments, including Lumberton and Pembroke, were closed on Thursday.

The Robesonian published early for a second straight day so its employees will not be on the road at night. Information the newspapers receives after deadline will be published at robesonian.com promptly.

By T.C. Hunter Managing editor

Reach T.C. Hunter by calling 910-816-1974 or via email at tchunter@robesonian.com. Staff writer Annick Joseph contributed to this report.

