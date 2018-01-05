County extends deadline to pay property taxes

LUMBERTON — Because of two lost days to the winter storm, Robeson County officials have extended until Monday the deadline to pay property taxes in person without paying a penalty for missing the deadline.

The deadline to pay without penalty was Jan. 6, which is Saturday, but the county government, including the Tax Office, shut down on Thursday and today so people wanting to pay in person could not do so.

County Manager Ricky Harris said the new deadline is 5:15 p.m. on Monday when the Tax Office closes for the day. Anyone who pays after that deadline will be subject to a 2 percent penalty on what is owed. After that, there is an additional penalty of .75 percent that is imposed on the first day of each month the balance is unpaid.

For those who don’t want to stand in line at the county Tax Office, the payments can be made through the county’s web page at http://www.ustaxdata.com/nc/robeson/robesontaxSearch.cfm. The taxes also can be paid by telephone with a credit or debit card, but there will be a fee attached. To pay county taxes by phone, call this toll-free number, 866-349-0705.

The penalties are the same for the city of Lumberton, but the late fee is not imposed until after Jan. 8, which is Monday.