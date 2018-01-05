Monday to bring some relief from cold

LUMBERTON — The snow is slowing disappearing, but residents will have to endure freezing temperatures, which will approach single-digits, through the weekend before some warmer temperatures arrive.

No precipitation is expected today or Sunday, according to the National Weather Service, but rain is in Monday’s forecast. Today’s high will be about 34 degrees and the overnight low is expected to be about 10. Sunday’s temperatures will range from about 35 to 24. Wind chill will make the temperature feel far colder both days.

The temperatures will into the 50s in Monday for the first time in a week and continue to warm through Thursday, where the forecast high is now 61 degrees.

Residents saw between 1 and 5 inches of snowfall Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday, depending on where in Robeson County they live. The wintry precipitation sparked no reports of major electric power interruptions. It did cause 90 vehicle accidents and calls for assistance that were handled between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday afternoon by the North Carolina Highway Patrol troopers in Robeson County. Lumberton police responded to 16 weather-related accidents over the same period.

The cold has caused water service issues in the county and in Lumberton.

Robeson County government issued a notice Friday saying county personnel would not be turning off the water to repair leaks, unless there are leaks on the main lines. Residents experiencing low water pressure were urged to check for a possible busted or frozen pipes between the meter and their residences.

“If there are no leaks/frozen pipes, then the low pressure may be deriving from some of the well sites that are freezing,” the notice read in part.

County crews were out Friday replacing valves and making other repairs in a bid to get water pressure back up and to keep water flowing properly to customers, County Manager Ricky Harris said. Residents are asked to call the county Water Department at 910-671-3478 to report problems

County offices were closed Friday because of the wintry weather. Offices should be open Monday.

“That is the plan,” Harris said.

The city of Lumberton experienced no major issues with the electrical power system, City Manager Wayne Horne said Friday. But there were 11 water main breaks between Wednesday afternoon and Friday afternoon.

“Typically, it was where lines were expanding and contracting because of the cold,” Horne said.

Eight of those breaks were minor, he said.

“Three were major, where we had major breaks,” Horne said.

All but a couple of the breaks had been repaired as of Friday afternoon, he said. There were no major disruptions of water service to customers.

City government offices were open Friday.

The Department of Transportation salted roads in advance of the storm and began clearing roads after it. As of Friday afternoon, major roads were clear, but anyone traveling secondary roads should watch for black ice that can form overnight when temperatures plunge.

http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Ricky-Harris_1.jpg

By T.C. Hunter Managing editor

Reach T.C. Hunter by calling 910-816-1974 or via email at tchunter@robesonian.com.

Reach T.C. Hunter by calling 910-816-1974 or via email at tchunter@robesonian.com.