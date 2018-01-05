Entities make cases to manage Southside

ROWLAND — Two bidders stepped forward Friday to say they have the experience to turn low-performing Southside-Ashpole Elementary into a successful school.

Representatives of Achievement for All Children, of Forest City, and The Romine Group of Utica, Michigan, stated their cases during a meeting at New Hope United Methodist Church. The meeting was organized and run by the North Carolina Innovative School District and its Superintendent Eric Hall. The ISD is authorized by the North Carolina General Assembly to take over five low-performing elementary schools across the state.

The meeting featured a panel that included Shanita Wooten, superintendent of the Public Schools of Robeson County, and two school board members, Chairperson Peggy Wilkins-Chavis and Brenda Fairley-Ferebee, whose district includes the Rowland school.

“The purpose of this meeting is to keep this process as transparent as possible,” Hall said. “We have two school groups with a history of running schools. I look forward to the school board’s recommendation.”

The school board meets on Tuesday faced with a Feb. 1 deadline for accepting the ISD takeover or closing the school. As the meeting ended, school board members, including Mike Smith and Craig Lowry, were unhappy.

“I’m not comfortable making a decision when I don’t know who you will recommend,” Smith said.

ISD consultant SchoolWorks has until Jan. 26 to make its final recommendation to Hall on which school group should oversee Southside-Ashpole.

“Is is possible to change the dates to give us more time?” Lowry said.

The North Carolina Board of Education is set to hear Hall’s recommendation on a winning bidder in early February.

The two bidders each 20-minute presentations followed by 30 minutes of questions from the panel.

Other panel members were Michelle Shooter, mayor of Rowland; the Rev. Shawn Mitchell, pastor of the New Hope United Methodist Church; Melissa Ocean, a parent of a student at Southside-Ashpole; and Ricky Harris, Robeson County manager.

Tony Helton, of Achievement for All Children, said his group operates 13 schools in North Carolina with a total of 7,000 students. The charter schools serve rural and urban communities.

“In the first year at Southside-Ashpole, we will double the number students working at the proficient level,” Helton said. “By the third year, the entire school will earn a ‘C’ rating and by the fifth (and final) year, it will be an ‘A’ school.

“I am sick of hearing that children from poor families cannot learn,” he said. “There are obstacles, sure, but they can be overcome, absolutely.”

Helton said Achievement for All Children schools have longer school days, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Their students have 45 minutes of physical education, and music or art every day.

“Education is more than testing,” he said. “We are data-driven, and we test students and compare with everyone.”

Achievement for All Children uses several nationally developed, integrated curricula, including Singapore math and “core” programs in language arts, cultural literacy and character. Homework is rare because of the longer school day, Helton said.

Four top administrators of The Romine Group made their presentation. All had lengthy teaching careers and have worked with Romine for many years.

The Romine Group was founded in Detroit and manages 10 schools today, including the Capitol Encore Academy in Fayetteville. The Romine schools are urban and located in some in challenging and diverse communities.

“The same strategies that work in one school will not work in another,” said Will Kneer, a 16-year Romine employee. “We focus on achieving one year of academic growth in one year, but we learned we have to adjust that strategy when a student is two or three years behind.

“We will engage in a discovery process at first to learn what assets are here at the school, in the community and through the Public Schools of Robeson County,” Kneer said. “In five years, you will have a school that is standing on its own.”

Romine’s schools have achieved outstanding results compared with their public school counterparts in Michigan, according to handouts.

As charter school operators, the winning bidder will be faced with a unique situation. They will not be able to choose students, and the Public Schools of Robeson County will provide services, such as maintenance, food service and transportation.

“All the details need to be ironed out,” Kneer said. “We are used to being stand-alone schools, but we’re excited to work with the school system.”

Both entities are nonprofit. It had been reported incorrectly previously that Achievement for All Children is for-profit.

By Scott Bigelow Staff writer

Staff writer Scott Bigelow may be reached at 910-644-4497 or by email at bigelow@yahoo.com.

