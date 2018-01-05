Fire damages Hardee’s in Pembroke

PEMBROKE — Flames charred a fast-food restaurant here twice on Friday.

Firefighters were called about 2:15 p.m. to a fire at the Hardee’s located at 317 W. Third St. Multiple units responded to the scene. Less than 90 minutes later the fire was believed to be out. The restaurant erupted in flames once more shortly after 7 p.m.

Pembroke Fire Department firefighters were battling flames that roared through the restaurant’s roof about 7:30 p.m. The cause of the new flames and the afternoon fire were not known as of 7:45 p.m.

The extent of the damage was unknown and there was no word on injuries caused by the second fire. No one was hurt in the first fire.

http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Fire-new_1.jpg

By Annick Joseph Staff writer

Reach Annick Joseph at 910-416-5165 or via email ajoseph@robesonian.com or connect on Facebook Annick MultiMedia Journalist

Reach Annick Joseph at 910-416-5165 or via email ajoseph@robesonian.com or connect on Facebook Annick MultiMedia Journalist