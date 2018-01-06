Schools could make Southside call on Tuesday

LUMBERTON — The Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County on Tuesday is expected to make a decision on whether to close Southside-Ashpole Elementary School or surrender it to the state Innovative School District.

School members have been coy in how they will vote, but after initially taking a strong stand of defiance, some board members’ comments have softened. If the board closes the low-performing school, then its 200-plus students would have to be sent to schools within the system outside the community.

On Friday, Eric Hall, the superintendent of the ISD, held a community meeting in Rowland during which the public was introduced to the two nonprofit entities that have submitted bids to manage the school — Achievement for All Children, of Forest City, and The Romine Group of Utica, Michigan.

SchoolWorks, a national consulting firm on education issues, is expected to make a recommendation. The entity would hire a principal, who would then hire staff. Current employees of the school would have to reapply to remain there.

The school would operate much like a charter, but would not pick its students, but serve those in the district. The Public Schools of Robeson County would provide services such as maintenance, food service and transportation.

Also during the meeting, Bobby Locklear, director of accountability for the system, will give an update on weather make-up days after the schools were closed two days last week because of the snow and cold. Erica Setzer, the director of the Finance Department, will also present a report.

The board will retreat into closed session to discuss personnel and legal issues.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at Lumberton City Hall, where the board has met since its offices were destroyed by Hurricane Matthew.