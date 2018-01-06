United Way to give $10K to Fair Share winner Tuesday

LUMBERTON — The last person standing will walk away with $10,000 on Tuesday following the United Way of Robeson County Fair Share finale.

The reverse raffle drawing will take place at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s Entrepreneurship Incubator at 6 p.m. and the public is encouraged to join the fun. The incubator is located at 202 Main St. in Pembroke.

The 27 fair-share donors who have been selected through weekly drawings will be there, and will be joined by three more people whose names will be drawn Tuesday. All fair-share donors are encouraged to attend and to try to grabe one of those last three slots.

The prize money was provided by Lumberton Chevrolet-Buick-GMC-Cadillac, Nissan of Lumberton, and Peterson Toyota-Scion-Chrysler-Jeep-Dodge. Executives from the car dealerships will be present at the prize drawing to assist and to receive recognition for their financial support of United Way of Robeson County.

Each year, United Way asks community members to donate an hour’s pay, a Fair Share, per month for 12 months to support the more than 70 programs the agency provides. Fair Share contributions go to help the United Way of Robeson County reach its $580,000 fundraising goal.

“At United Way, we help put your kindness into action,” said Latricia Freeman, executive director of United Way of Robeson County. “One hundred percent of your money stays in Robeson County to create a community that works for all. Donations are invested in programs providing greater access to education, jobs and basic human services. The Fair Share Give Away is way to say thank you to the many individuals who support the mission of United Way.”

For information on how to donate to the 2018 campaign or event details, go to www.unitedwayrobeson.org, call 910-739-4249, or stop by the office at 2512A Fayetteville Road in Lumberton.

Latricia Freeman http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Latricia-Freeman_1.jpg Latricia Freeman