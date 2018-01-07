No school for students on Monday, staff get optional day

LUMBERTON — Students in the Public Schools of Robeson County will get a third straight school day off on Monday, and staff have an option of working or not doing so, according to a statement from Superintendent Shanita Wooten.

Wooten said the concern was getting students and staff to campuses.

“A significant factor in our decision was road conditions, which vary dramatically throughout the school district,” she said in the statement.

Students went to school on a delay last Tuesday, then went home early on Wednesday. School was canceled on Thursday and Friday because of snow, cold and hazardous roads. Most of the major roads in the county are in good shape, but some secondary roads are still hazardous with black ice because of the cold temperatures since Wednesday’s snow.

Wooten said staff that elect to work should come to school on a two-hour delay on Monday, at 10 a.m., “unless directed by their immediate supervisor to report earlier.”

“We ask that those employees who elect to work on Monday exercise caution when traveling,” she said.

Among the items on the school board’s agenda for its Tuesday meeting is make-up days because of cancellations.

