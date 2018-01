ERVIN JONES

LUMBERTON — Mr. Ervin Jones, 58, of State Street, Lumberton, died Jan. 6, 2018, at Southeastern Hospice House.

The funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton with Rev. Ronnie Rogers officiating. Burial will follow in Meadow Brook Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.