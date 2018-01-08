Pembroke takes interim label off Police Chief Locklear

PEMBROKE — The job of police chief here has been given to the man who has been performing the duties on an interim basis for about nine months.

Capt. Edward Locklear was promoted into the chief’s position with an effective date of Dec. 6, 2017. The announcement was made Monday in a press release from Town Manager Tyler Thomas.

“I am excited to be Pembroke’s new police chief,” Locklear said Monday. “When I was captain I could see that there would be tremendous growth with the direction of the police and the town of Pembroke.”

An expansion plan with The University of North Carolina at Pembroke and the downtown revitalization project will bring an influx of people into the area in the near future, Locklear said.

“This of course — in the long run — will bring more tax base to the town,” the new chief said. “Once that happens maybe we will be able to bring one or two new police officers on board.”

Locklear acted as interim chief beginning in March 2017 after former Chief Grant Florita was suspended for three days without pay. Florita returned to work at the department as third shift senior officer.

Florita is a 17-year veteran of the department. He had been promoted to police chief on Jan 1, 2013.

At the time of Florita’s suspension, Thomas said the circumstances could not be discussed because they are covered by North Carolina privacy laws relating to personnel decisions.

Locklear said he wasn’t privy to the reason his former chief was suspended and wouldn’t speak about the suspension except to say the matter is closed.

“This was a personnel matter. That kind of information was not shared with me,” Locklear said. “When I was captain, I was blessed that Florita and I have a great relationship. Not many changes will be made, we will just make improvements on what were working on.”

Locklear brings to the job more than 20 years of experience in law enforcement, including four years serving as captain/assistant chief. He began his career as a patrol officer in 1996.

Locklear is a UNCP alumnus and holds bachelor’s degrees in Criminal Justice and Sociology, and a master’s degree in Public Administration. He also obtained an Advanced Law Enforcement certificate through the N.C. Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission. Locklear also has a Police Law Institute certificate and Leadership Development for Law Enforcement Managers Certificate, among others.

Locklear has been actively engaged in the community through his work as a police officer and through his participation in a number of area organizations. Among them are North Carolina Crime Prevention Association, Robeson Community College Law Enforcement Curriculum Committee, the North Carolina School Resource Association and stints as president and vice president of the Robeson County Executive Officer’s Association.

Locklear serves as a Basic Law Enforcement Training instructor at Robeson Community College.

“I am a hometown boy. I’ve always wanted to be able to come back in this type capacity,” Locklear said. “I can continue to make a difference in my hometown.”

Locklear and his wife, Teena, live in Pembroke. They have three children, Malachi, Caden, and Myla, and one grandchild, Riley.

By Annick Joseph Staff writer

Reach Annick Joseph at 910-416-5165 or via email ajoseph@robesonian.com or connect on Facebook Annick MultiMedia Journalist.

