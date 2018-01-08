Crime report

The following break-ins were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Kynesha Nealy, Harrill Road in Lumberton; Austen Jacobs, Velma Drive in Rowland; Johnny Locklear, Red Bank Road in Maxton; Back Swamp Baptist Church, Hilly Branch Road in Lumberton; Gordan Wright, Moores Lane in Lumberton; Robert McCabe, N.C. 71 North in Red Springs; Notoka McMillian, Garrett Drive in Fairmont; Jacqueline Norton, East McDonald Road in Fairmont; Terry Revels, Vangogh Drive in Pembroke; Gary Locklear, Holly Swamp Church Road in Lumberton; Anthony McCall, Brechin Drive in Lumberton, William Stephens, N.C. 130 in Orrum; Annette Benton, Ann Road in Orrum; Danielle Jackson, Shaw Mill Road in St. Pauls; Tyquian Hemingway, Long Branch Drive in Lumberton; Donald Chavis, Nathaniel Drive in Maxton; Herman Locklear, Jude Road in Maxton; Douglas Hiles, Brookwood Drive in Lumberton; Iva Lowery, Sycamore Lane in Lumberton, Kristie Taylor, Mill Branch Road in Fairmont; Cory McCall, Legend Road in Lumberton,

N.L. Hunt reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of a home invasion on Pine Log Road in Lumberton.

The following incidents of assault with a deadly weapon were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Craig Cribb, N.C. 130 in Rowland; Cory Lambert, Clint Drive in Shannon; and Xerxes Blue, Bertha Jones Road in Rowland.

Tyre McKinnon reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that a firearm was stolen on Victoria Drive in Parkton.