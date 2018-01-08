RCC official: Good year for grants

LUMBERTON — More than $1 million in grants were awarded to Robeson Community College in 2017.

The $1,080,000 in external funds was just part of a pattern of success the college has in pursuing grant money, Channing Jones, vice president of Workforce Development and Continuing Education, said during Monday’s meeting of the college’s board of trustees.

“We bat somewhere around .600,” said Jones, who admitted he is a big baseball fan.

The college wins about six out of every 10 grants for which it applies, he said. The college applied for $305,611 worth of grant money in 2017 for which the college has yet to hear if it has won or not. And the college has identified at least nine sources of grant money to be targeted during the first quarter of this year.

Enrollment numbers for the spring 2018 semester have taken a hit, said Bill Mauney, vice president for Instruction and Support Services. But that is in large part because of the recent wintry weather.

Enrollment for December was about 1,329, down from a little more than 3,000 in December 2016, Mauney told the trustees. Enrollment was interrupted this past week because the weather forced the closure of campuses from which relevant enrollment documentation is obtained. The weather also made it hard for potential students to get to RCC.

Still there was “brisk” enrollment activity Thursday and Friday, Mauney said.

“We will continue registering students tomorrow,” he said.

The registration deadline is 5 p.m. Thursday, Mauney said.

The trustees will have to wait another month to congratulate the Respiratory Therapy students for winning the state championship at the recent Sputum Bowl.

Mauney said all the students want to be present to announce the victory to the trustees.

“So they’ll be with us in February rather than this month,” Mauney said.

Improving internal communication in order to provide better services to RCC’s students was a major point in President Kimberly Gold’s message to the trustees.

“To build these channels of communications we have initiated new employee receptions quarterly, a committee to research calendar solutions for room scheduling, and a group to develop a master calendar of internal deadlines related to student admissions, enrollment and financial aid,” Gold said.

Trustees also were told the college will be rolling out an new logo in the spring. The logo will be used to develop new marketing materials, she said.

The college will offer an N.C. State Engineering camp in the summer, Gold said. The Public Schools of Robeson County has expressed an interest in this camp.

“This camp will offer an opportunity for students to learn about STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) fields, and also provide information about STEM offerings at RCC,” she said.

In April, the trustees will be presented a plan for upgrading, renovation and repairs to the college’s facilities, Gold said. The plan also will include guidelines for a design scheme to update buildings’ paint colors, flooring and furniture choices to ensure the campus has an consistent collegiate look.

Several staff members will travel to Atlanta this month to officially kick off RCC’s reaffirmation process through the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, Gold said.

“This project will provide a structured focus to improve learning outcomes for students,” Gold said.

Upcoming Student Government Association plans include food, Samantha Lewis, the SGA representative on the board of trustees said.

“Our focus this semester is to find solutions to bring food services to campus for the students’ convenience and pleasure,” the 17-year-old Early College High School students told the trustees.

Options for achieving this goal are allowing food vendors to come onto campus or having RCC’s culinary arts students prepare food that can be laid out around campus for all students to enjoy, Lewis said.

“Additionally, we want to make the community more aware of RCC and to make the campus more aesthetically pleasing,” she said.

In other business the trustees:

— Approved spending $77, 894.84 for new equipment for the Emergency Services, Respiratory Therapy and Welding programs.

— Approved terminating the Associate of Applied Science curriculum in Medical Assisting because no students signed up for it.

— Discussed in closed session the form that will be used during Gold’s annual evaluation. Gold became RCC’s fifth president effective Jan. 1, 2017.

— Learned Trustee Harbert (Eddie) Moore will be a candidate for the District 4 seat on the Robeson County Board of Commissioners. The seat currently is occupied by Noah Woods, a former RCC trustee.

By T.C. Hunter Managing editor

Reach T.C. Hunter by calling 910-816-1984 or via email at tchunter@robesonian.com

