SRMC out of beds, directs people to SeHealth clinics

LUMBERTON — Officials with Southeastern Regional Medical Center are asking the public to visit their family physician or use local clinics for all health conditions not requiring emergency care as all staffed beds at the medical are occupied and patients seeking admission are facing delays.

“We are urging our community to evaluate their health care needs to determine the most appropriate place from which to seek care at this time,” said Renae Taylor, chief nursing officer for Southeastern Health. “Persons with true emergencies, such as trauma or chest pain, should not hesitate to come in for emergency care. Patients who do seek care from SRMC’s Emergency Department will be treated in order of the seriousness of their condition. Individuals who seek emergency care for minor health issues will likely face extensive delays.”

Because flu cases are rapidly increasing, the medical center on Friday announced visitation restrictions, limiting most patients to two visitors, ages 18 and over, except in the emergency room, where only one 18 or older visitor will be allowed per patient.

People who feel they may be sick and need to seek non-emergency medical care may visit a Southeastern Health primary care or walk-in clinic. The walk-in clinics include: Southeastern Health Mall Clinic on the campus of Biggs Park Mall, The Clinic at Walmart, The Clinic at Lumberton Drug and Southeastern Urgent Care Pembroke.

For a complete clinic listing with hours and phone numbers, logon to www.southeasternhealth.org.

All the beds are take at Southeastern Regional Medical Center, so officials there are asking people who have non-emergency ailments to go to their family doctor or a SeHealth clinic. http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_srmc2018199619507.jpg All the beds are take at Southeastern Regional Medical Center, so officials there are asking people who have non-emergency ailments to go to their family doctor or a SeHealth clinic.