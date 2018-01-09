Man, child found dead near Maxton

MAXTON — Two people, including a child, have been found dead near Maxton, according to a report from WPDE.

WPDE attributed its information to Robeson County Sheriff Ken Sealey, and The Robesonian is working to contact him for additional details.

The bodies were found about a mile apart off McGirt’s Bridge Road and Modest Road, according to WPDE. Sealey said the deaths are being treated as homicides.

The identities of the two have not been released.

Sealey said the man, who was 22 years old, was found dead near a pond off of McGirts Bridge Road and the child was found hours later inside a burned pickup truck off of Modest Road.

WPDE said the man and a 9-year-old relative went hunting Monday morning, but The Robesonian is getting conflicting information regarding the age of the child.

Sealey said he believes the child found dead is the relative, but that has not been confirmed.

The State Bureau of Investigations is helping in the investigation.

