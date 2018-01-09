Posted on by

$5,000 reward offered for information on murder


LUMBERTON — The family of a Lumberton man who was shot to death in November is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for his murder.

According to a statement from police Capt. Terry Parker, the reward is being offered in the death of 38-year-old Warren Bradford Fields. Fields was shot multiple times on Nov. 7 inside his camper, which was located at 603B Franklin Ave. He was treated a Southeastern Regional Medical Center and then transported to another hospital for more treatment, but died on Nov. 23.

Anyone with information concerning Fields’ shooting death is asked to contact Detective David Williford or Detective Yvette Pitts at the Lumberton Police Department by calling 910-671-3845.

