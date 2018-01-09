Anthony Sinclair, an employee at Lumberton Bowling Center on Godwin Avenue in Lumberton, reported Tuesday that someone broke in by busting out two windows and stole a black Apple iPad, valued at $200. Damage to the windows was valued at $250.

Allen Townsend, of East 11th Street in Lumberton, reported Monday that someone broke into his residence and stole medication valued at $280.

Azelea Locklear, of Dark Water Lane in Pembroke, reported Sunday that someone hit her in the head with a beer bottle and caused serious injury while she was at Adelio’s on West Third Street in Lumberton.

Felicia Nobles, of East 19th Street in Lumberton, reported Friday that someone broke into her car and stole a black hover board and charger and a motorcycle battery. The value of the items and damage were not listed on the crime report.

The following break-ins were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Magnolia Middle School, U.S. 301 South in Lumberton; Kristie Taylor, Mill Branch Garrett Drive in Fairmont; Patricia Sawyers, Alamac Road in Lumberton; Chad Pierce, Terry Sanford Drive in Maxton; and Evangeline Thompson, Trevor Drive in Lumberton.