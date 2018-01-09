Posted on by

Pet adoption event Saturday


Staff report

LUMBERTON — A pet adoption event has been scheduled for Saturday at Petsense.

The event, sponsored by Franny’s Friends will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the pet supply store located at 4327 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton. Dogs, cats, pups and kittens will be available for adoption.

Donations of used or new collars, bowls, blankets, towels, dog houses and kennels will be accepted. Cash donations also will be accepted, and the money will be used to care for and find homes for homeless animals.

