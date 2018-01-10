Crime report

Steven Bodiford, an employee of M&M Auto Sales on East Second Street in Lumberton, reported Monday that someone stole a Ford F150 pickup truck, valued at $9,995; and the truck’s key, valued at $100. The vehicle was later recovered with an estimated $650 worth of damages.

Garrett Robinson, an employee of the Belk store located on North Elm Street in Lumberton, reported that someone stole clothing from the store with a combined value of about $150.

Kenneth Hammonds, of Riverwood Avenue in Lumberton, reported Tuesday that someone entered his residence and stole a 55-inch flat screen television, valued at $1,895; a 49-inch curved television, valued at $1,700; a 50-inch curved television, valued at $1,700; and a soundbar, valued at $275.

Latasha Villings, of Acers Lane in Orrum, reported Monday that someone broke into her car on Fayetteville Road and stole her Taurus 9 mm handgun, valued $400; and a holster, valued at $20.

Candi Locklear, an employee at Cracker Barrel on Lackey Street in Lumberton, reported Monday that someone stole an iPod, valued at $450.

The following break-ins were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Kynesha Nealy, Harril Road in Lumberton; Johnny Locklear, Red Bank Road in Maxton; Back Swamp Baptist Church, Hilly Branch Road in Lumberton; Gordan Wright, Moores Lane in Lumberton; Robert McCabe, N.C. 71 North in Red Springs; Ashley Lewis, Fieldcrest Drive in Lumberton; Brenda Cooke, North Railroad Street in St. Pauls; Richard Jacobs, U.S. 74 West in Rowland; Calvin Bethea, U.S. 74 West in Rowland; Richard Hayes, Marietta Road in Fairmont; Teresa Hammonds, Addison Tram Road in Rowland; Marvin Hammonds, Suggs Road in Lumberton; Jamie Oxendine, Lowe Road in Lumberton.

The following incidents of firearm theft were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Kathy Denise, on Kite Road in Lumberton; Theresa Messersmith, on Foley Road in Orrum; Jim Schwanger, on Farms Road in Fairmont.