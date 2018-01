LUMBERTON — The 35th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration has been scheduled for noon Monday at Sandy Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

The event is sponsored by the Robeson County Black Caucus. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Dr. Johnny Freeman, senior pastor at United International Baptist Church in Greensboro.

Sandy Grove Missionary Baptist Church is located at 1601 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Lumberton.