Walmart to close Sam’s Club in Lumberton

LUMBERTON — The Sam’s Club in Lumberton, a retailer famous for selling items in bulk at discounts, will be closing before the end of the month, a spokesman for Walmart, its parent company, confirmed this morning.

It will affect 150 employees.

”We’ve made the difficult decision to close our Lumberton Sam’s Club location,” Phil Keene, who works out of the corporate headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas, said. “We don’t take this lightly and decisions like these are incredibly difficult.

“Our hope is that many associates will choose to stay with the company via transfer and we’ll begin working to make that happen.”

The store, which is located at 5085 Dawn Drive, near Exit 22 on Interstate 95, will officially close on Jan. 26.

The Robesonian was told that store officials met with employees today to share the bad news. The Robesonian was also told that the store would have abbreviated hours until Jan. 26.

Keene said that hourly employees will be paid for 60 days after Feb. 5 “while they look for other opportunities in nearby clubs or Walmart stores.”

There are two neighborhood Walmarts in Lumberton, as well as supercenters in Lumberton and Pembroke.

Ginger Thompson has been a longtime fan of Sam’s Club, and she drived 28 miles from Dublin to shop at the Lumberton store.

“It just shocked me when my sister called and told me,” said Thompson, who is a member of Sam’s Club. “I just

hate they are closing.”

She said she buys groceries there — “My mother loves the fish,” she said — as well as household items such as paper towels. She said she will continue to shop at Sam’s, but will not have to make the 75-mile roundtrip to the Fayetteville store.

“I just feel sorry for the employees who are losing their jobs,” Thompson said.

The 135,287-square-foot store opened in May 2007.

Twenty-eight local nonprofits received donations totaling $39,000 as part of the grand opening.

Sam’s Club is a warehouse club, with yearly memberships ranging from $45 to $100.

The retailer sells groceries and other regular department store offerings, as well as unusual items such as kayaks, mattresses, swimming pools and whirlpool spas. It has a pharmacy, an auto shop, photo lab, bakery, cafe and floral department. It also sells gasoline.

The bad news for Sam’s employees came on the same day that more than 1 million Walmart employees nationally and hundreds locally received some good news.

The retailer announced it was raising its minimum wage from $9 to $11 an hour and also providing a one-time bonus of up to $1,000 for eligible employees. The bonus amount will be based on years of service.

The company is also creating a new benefit to assist associates with adoption expenses.

“Today, we are building on investments we’ve been making in associates, in their wages and skills development,” said Doug McMillon, Walmart president and CEO, in a statement “It’s our people who make the difference and we appreciate how they work hard to make every day easier for busy families.”

The company said the pay raise would come at a cost of about $300 million this year and the cost of the one-time bonus would be about $700 million.

Sam’s Club, which is located in Dawn Drive in Lumberton, will close on Jan. 26. Walmart owns the retailer, famous for selling in bulk, and said it would try to find the employees work at other local Walmarts or Sam’s Clubs. http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_20180111_1114592082018111114753999-4.jpg Sam’s Club, which is located in Dawn Drive in Lumberton, will close on Jan. 26. Walmart owns the retailer, famous for selling in bulk, and said it would try to find the employees work at other local Walmarts or Sam’s Clubs.

Editor Donnie Douglas can be reached at 910-416-5649 or ddouglas@robesonian.com./

