Three face drug, weapons charges

LUMBERTON — Three Robeson County men have been charged in recent days with narcotics and weapons crime.

The arrests are not related and all three were made by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office’s Violent Crimes Task Force Division.

Jammie Oxendine, of 1372 Alford Farms Road in Maxton, was arrested Thursday at 545 Austin Loop Road in Rowland, according to information from the Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, maintaining a drug dwelling, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Oxendine was jailed under a $5,000 secured bond.

Deandre Lewis, of 430 King St. in St. Pauls, was arrested Wednesday at 306 Martin Luther King Drive in St. Pauls. He was charged with felony possession of cocaine and maintaining a drug dwelling.

The arrest was made as the result of a vehicle stop for a motor vehicle violation. Lewis was jailed under a $15,000 secured bond.

Eugene Leopold Bullard, of 101 Victoria Drive in Parkton, was arrested Tuesday at 2019 West Parkton Tobermory Road in Parkton. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Bullard’s arrest also came as the result of a vehicle stop. He was jailed under a $1,500 secured bond.