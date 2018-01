LUMBERTON — Southeastern Regional Medical Center has scheduled a blood drive for Tuesday.

The drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the hospital’s Assembly Room. Donors are asked to bring a picture ID. The hospital is located at 300 W. 27th St. in Lumberton.

To schedule an appointment or for more information, call Janna Osman at 910-671-5093. To learn more about donating blood, visit www.redcrossblood.org.