Crime report

The following incidents of assault with a deadly weapon were reported on Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Audrey Lowery, Hahn Road, St. Pauls; Hardy Locklear, Jacquelyn Avenue, Shannon.

The following incidents of breaking and entering were reported on Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Shena Solomon, North Chicken Road, Lumberton; Ernie Graham, Will Road, Pembroke; Stafford Locklear, Sparrow Lane, Lumberton.

James Pittman reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday that his vehicle was stolen on Crossing Road, Lumberton.