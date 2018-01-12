Posted on by

Crime report


Alan Easton reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that he was cut and robbed by a man who used a knife as a weapon.

Samuel McCoy reported Thursday to the Lumberton Police Department that his cell phone, valued at about $150, was stolen off the table at the McDonald’s restaurant on North Roberts Avenue when he stepped away.

The following break-ins were reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Christy Worley, Shamiya Drive in Lumberton; Athena Strickland, Buckhorn Road in Parkton; and Jonathon Whitted, Hardin Road in Lumberton.

