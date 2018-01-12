City police officer victim of accidental shooting

LUMERTON — A Lumberton police officer was shot accidentally Friday night by another officer, according to multiple sources.

The shooting happened behind Peterson Toyota on Fayetteville Road at about 5:15 p.m.

The Robesonian knows the name of the injured officer, but will not publish it at this time. He was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The area was cordoned off in order to get an ambulance there more quickly.

The State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to help with the investigation.

The Robesonian will update the story as information is available.