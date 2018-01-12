Officer shot in accident

LUMBERTON — A Lumberton police officer who was shot when a weapon discharged accidentally on Friday afternoon is expected to recover from his wounds, according to police Capt. Terry Parker.

Details about what happened were sketchy Friday night.

The accident happened about 5:15 p.m. behind Peterson Toyota, on Fayetteville Road, Parker said in a statement. The Robesonian has been told by multiple sources that the officer was shot by a weapon that belonged to a second officer. The area was cordoned off in order to get an ambulance there more quickly.

The Robesonian knows the name of the injured officer, but will not publish it at this time. He was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

There was a lot of chatter on social media on Friday concerning the shooting, with multiple police officers asking for prayers for their injured “brother in blue.”

The State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to help with the investigation. That is standard procedure anytime there is a shooting involving a police officer.

Parker said the investigation is ongoing.

Captain Terry Parker and Major Tommy Barnes assess the scene, while Officer Cedric Banes strings police tape to tree. http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Shot-Parker_1.jpg Captain Terry Parker and Major Tommy Barnes assess the scene, while Officer Cedric Banes strings police tape to tree.

By Annick Joseph Staff writer

