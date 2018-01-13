United Way taking grant applications beginning Jan. 29

LUMBERTON — The United Way of Robeson County will open the 2019-2020 Community Investment Grant Application on Jan. 29.

Every two years, the organization welcomes new and existing partners to apply for community investment funding in the areas of education, health and financial stability. The application is open to any registered 501(c)(3) health and human services nonprofit that provide services in Robeson County.

The application will be available on United Way of Robeson County’s website, www.unitedwayrobeson.org. The deadline to submit applications is Feb. 19 at noon.

Information sessions will be held at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Jan. 25 in the United Way of Robeson County Office located at 2512-A Fayetteville Road in Lumberton. The sessions include a review of the eligibility requirements, funding priorities, as well as limitations and exclusions. New programs and current partner agencies are encouraged to attend.

The new funding cycle will begin in January 2019. Results for funded programs will be measured, tracked and reported in United Way of Robeson County’s Annual Community Impact Report. Funding is made possible by the financial contributions of hundreds of Robeson County residents through United Way’s annual campaign.