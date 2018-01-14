Events today, Monday to celebrate King’s legacy

LUMBERTON — County residents wanting to celebrate the birthday of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. and honor him will have multiple opportunities to do so today and Monday, which is King’s 89th birthday.

The town of Red Springs will celebrate with an evening of song starting at 6 p.m. today at Jones Chapel Baptist Church. Commissioner Murray McKeithan and Mayor Edward Henderson have organized an event that will include music from the Community Male Choir. Attorney Timothy Peterkin will be the quest speaker.

The 35th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration has been scheduled for noon Monday at Sandy Grove Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1601 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Lumberton. The event is sponsored by the Robeson County Black Caucus. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Dr. Johnny Freeman, senior pastor at United International Baptist Church in Greensboro.

The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s faculty, staff and students will come together for a week of events to honor the iconic figure. The celebration kicks off in the University Center at 8:30 a.m. Monday. The day includes opportunities to volunteer at various sites and for various organizations around the county. Sites include United Way of Robeson County, Pembroke Boys and Girls Club, and Sacred Pathways. For questions, contact dalton.hoffer@uncp.edu.

Other events throughout the week include a dialogue, poetry reading, movie showing and ends with an Inspire Conference at the University Center Annex. A full schedule of events can be seen online to uncp.edu/mlk.

The town of Rowland will hold its annual march to remember King on Monday. The march is sponsored by the Carolina Youth Action Association and will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Dollar General located at 301 N. Bond St. It will end at the South Side Alumni building at 606 Martin Luther King St., where a free lunch will be served at noon. The guest speaker will be J.W. Young of St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Rowland.

A Martin Luther King Jr. celebration event has been scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday at the Heritage Center, located at 207 S. Main St. in Fairmon. Light refreshments will served at the event and Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin will be the speaker.

