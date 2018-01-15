Snow, ice, cold back in local forecast

LUMBERTON — Snow is back in the local forecast, with a chance for it and ice on the two-week anniversary of when the white stuff blanketed Robeson County.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a 40 percent chance for some frozen precipitation on Wednesday beginning after 10 a.m. The forecast calls for less than a tenth of accumulation, but that could still make for some dangerous roads

Robeson County got several inches of snow on Jan. 3 that lingered for a few days because of brutally cold temperatures. The Public Schools of Robeson County missed three full days of classes because of bad roads. After a brief respite, the cold is back in the forecast with a low of 23 degrees tonight, 32 degrees Tuesday night, 19 degrees Wednesday night and 21 degreeson Thursday night.

The Robesonian will continue to watch the forecast and advise our readers as there are developments.