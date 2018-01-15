Crime report

An employee of Palmer Prevention Inc., located at 3460 Capuano Road in Lumberton, reported the to Lumberton Police Department that a 2017 white Dodge van, valued at about $27,000, was stolen from the rehabilitation center’s parking lot.

Brenden Locklear reported to the Lumberton Police Department that a blue 2016 Dodge Charger, valued at about $25,000, and $5,000 in cash were stolen while he was at Adelio’s Restaurant, located at 111 W. Third St. in Lumberton. Locklear told officers someone picked up his keys and drove off in his vehicle.

William Woolf, of Lumberton, reported to the Lumberton Police Department that pain medication, valued at about $80, and $1,100 in cash were stolen while he was at Southern Inn, located at 3100 W. Fifth St..

Evelyn Hunt, of Lumberton, reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into her residence on Edward Street in Lumberton and stole a game console, two laptop computers and a Kindle tablet, with a combined estimated value of about $480.

Jeronimo Ventura, of Lumberton, reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into his residence and stole a 55-inch television valued at about $1,000.