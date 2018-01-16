Snow chance up to 60 percent

LUMBERTON — If you prefer your precipitation fluffy and frozen, you will like the more recent forecast.

The National Weather Service has increased the chances of snow on Wednesday and into Thursday from 40 to 60 percent, and bumped up to a half inch the predicted accumulation.

The weather service says look for rain Wednesday morning, with it turning into snow after 1 p.m. and into the evening and overnight.

We will update this story with information on schools and what to expect road conditions to look like later today.