Wreck kills Red Springs woman

LUMBERTON — A Red Springs woman died this morning in a single-vehicle accident in which the vehicle came to rest on her.

The accident happened about 7:25 a.m. on Mount Tabor Road, said Trooper B.L. Bullard, of the state Highway Patrol. Misty Dawn Mullins, 33, of 4632 Mount Tabor Road, died in the accident.

“So she was about a mile-and-a-half from her home,” Bullard said.

Mullins was traveling east along Mount Tabor Road in a 2002 Jeep Liberty and ran off the right side of the road, Bullard said. She over-corrected, crossed the centerline and hit a ditch.

“She was ejected,” Bullard said.

The Jeep overturned, struck a tree and came to rest on her, the trooper said.

Alcohol was a factor, he said.

Emergency Medical Services personnel came to the accident site, Bullard said. They contacted a doctor and described the scene. The EMS personnel then pronounced Mullins dead at the scene.

