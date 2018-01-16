Crime report

The following incidents of assault with a deadly weapon were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Courtney Hunt, on Arminda Road in Rowland; and Brad Revels, on Creek Run Drive in Maxton.

The following incidents of breaking and entering were reported the to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Tabitha Locklear, Modest Road in Maxton; Bertha Belo, Starlite Drive in Lumberton; Emily Stallings, Norment Road in Lumberton; and Lois Bryant, Old Lowery Road in Red Springs.

The following incidents of firearm theft were reported to the the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Triston Locklear, on West McDuffie Crossing Road in Lumberton; and Pernella Parias, on Path Road in Fairmont.

The following incidents of theft of a motor vehicle theft were reported to the the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Debbie Hunt, on Adventure Lane in Fairmont; and Judy Chavis, on Dorman Drive in Rowland.