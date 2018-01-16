No school for students on Wednesday

LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County will be closed for students on Wednesday.

“However, it will be an optional workday for staff,” Superintendent Shanita Wooten said in a statement.

All extracurricular activities, programs, childcare, remediation/tutoring, drivers education, etc. are canceled, according to Wooten.

The superintendent encouraged all PSRC employees to use good judgment in making the decision to report to work.

“If conditions permit, we ask that those employees who elect to work on Wednesday exercise caution when traveling,” Wooten said..

District leaders will continue to monitor the weather and issue additional precautions for staff as needed, according to Wooten. This may include a delay and/or early dismissal for employees.

“We will send updated exam information for high schools as soon as it becomes available,” Wooten said.

