Fairmont talks board for youth center

FAIRMONT — A town youth center that is in the early stages of development will get a diverse advisory board of seven members, the Fairmont Board of Commissioners members agreed Tuesday.

The town voted in December to accept the gift of the former post office at 105 S. Main St. Town leaders have been considering renovations to the building and types of youth programming for it since then.

“Three nonprofit groups have come forward with interest to run the center,” Town Manager Katrina Tatum said. “They would work with an advisory board.”

Commissioners Monte McCallum and Charles Kemp were prepared to name members to the youth center advisory board, but Mayor Charles Townsend said it was premature.

“We will need to set guidelines for the board — how long will they serve and who should be on the board,” Townsend said.

Kemp said renovations also will need to be considered.

Tatum said grants and help from state government may be needed because there is no money in the 2017-18 budget for a project of that size.

In other business, the commissioners agreed to advertise for bids to sell a downtown building at 603 S. Main St. A new business expressed interest in starting a window replacement company at the location.

The building is in fair shape and would need about $40,000 in repairs, the town manager said. The prospective business owner currently is seeking financing.

The town heard a presentation from Fairmont native and Air Force veteran Sam McIntyre about his business, DEC 9 Career Management Services, located in Lumberton.

The business counsels jobs seekers and provides training on resumes and interviewing skills. DEC 9 also operates as a temporary employment agency. The company participated in recent job fairs in Fairmont, McIntyre said.

“We’re a job-readiness company,” McIntyre said. “We run workshops with 40 participants and produce resumes on the spot.”

Tatum updated the commissioners on the progress of the town’s $1.7 million Community Development Block Grant for sewer upgrades. The project is to separate stormwater from sanitary sewers.

“We’ve expended $536,537 of the $1.7 million CDBG program,” Tatum said. “We’re making good progress.”

Fairmont braced for another brush with winter weather coming today. The Public Works Department has had at least 10 water line breaks because of extreme cold weather over the holidays.

