LUMBERTON — Erich Hackney feared the worst when he arrived Friday at the scene where a police officer had been shot when a fellow officer’s handgun accidentally discharged.

“I didn’t think it was going to be good, he had no color in his face and his hands were cold. As I knelt beside James to reassure him, I initially feared that the outcome would not be good,” Hackney, an investigator for the Robeson County District Attorney’s Officer and reserve Lumberton police office, said Tuesday.

The shooting took place about 5:15 p.m. Friday behind Peterson Toyota on Fayetteville Road. The Lumberton Police Department has released few details about the incident. Capt. Terry Parker released a statement Tuesday identifying James Walters as the officer who was shot and Aaron Revels, a trainee, as officer whose weapon discharged.

Revels, who was in his final week of training, is on paid leave, Police Chief Mike McNeill said Tuesday.

Walters was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting as is routine, and there is an internal investigation at the police department.

“I went by and visited with James this afternoon, he is in good spirits even though he is in a lot pain,” Hackney said Tuesday. “He feels lucky to be alive and wants to thank all those who helped him at the scene, especially Rico Rivera.”

Rivera is a tactical paramedic with Robeson County EMS. He has specialized training in the treatment of gunshot wounds, Hackney said.

Rivera was off duty and happened to be in the area when he saw a heavy police presence near Peterson Toyota, Hackney said. Rivera stopped to see if he could help.

“To me, he was at the right place at the right time. His expertise complemented all first responders,” Hackney said. “It was a team effort, James wanted to thank the entire hospital, too. He said they did an excellent job.”

Walters faces a long road to full recovery, Hackney said.

“I know the officer was doing something with his weapon,” Chief McNeill said. “We tell our officers, treat every weapon like it is loaded, whether when cleaning it or when handling it between officers.”

McNeill said he is waiting for the SBI to finish its report before commenting any further.

Arriving on the scene to see any officer lying on the ground in a pool of blood is extremely traumatic, Hackney wrote in a letter to the editor on the Editorial page of today’s The Robesonian.

Hackney said he wrote the letter to highlight Walters’ character and qualities.

“I also wanted to share firsthand, the professional efforts I saw provided to him by both first responders and the trauma team,” Hackney said.

The type of gun that discharged was not identified as of Tuesday evening.

“We carry Glock 21 or Glock 30s, not sure which was issued to Revels,” Capt. Parker wrote in a statement released Tuesday. “The caliber is .45 caliber.”

Several sources close to The Robesonian said Walters was shot in the back.

There was a lot of chatter on social media on Friday concerning the shooting, with multiple police officers asking for prayers for their injured “brother in blue.”

By Annick Joseph Staff writer

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at ajoseph@robesonian.com or Facebook Annick MultiMedia Journalist.

