Gas company warns of scam

CHARLOTTE — A person is impersonating a Piedmont Natural Gas employee and demanding immediate payment under the threat of service being shut off.

“We want the people of Lumberton to be aware of this imposter,” said Jennifer Sharpe, a communications consultant for the company.

Piedmont became aware of the imposter when a customer called to say a man came to her home and demanded an immediate cash payment, Sharpe said. The man showed her a list of names he said were Piedmont customers targeted for an immediate cancellation of service. He then demanded an immediate cash payment.

“We would never treat our customers that way,” Sharpe said.

A Piedmont Natural Gas employee would never demand an immediate cash payment, she said. Nor would an employee threaten the customer with an immediate termination of service.

Anyone approached by the imposter should close the door and not call any telephone number given by the imposter, Sharpe said. Instead the customer should call 1-800-752-7504 and report the incident. The customer should then call local law enforcement.

“Our customer service representatives will tell you the truth about the situation,” Sharpe said.

Piedmont employees can be easily recognized because they drive a vehicle that clearly shows the Piedmont name and logo, they wear a blue uniform with the company logo, and they carry a Piedmont Natural Gas identification card, which a customer should request to see, according to a company statement.

Customers are advised not to pay over the phone if immediate payment is demanded to avoid disconnection, according to the statement. Customers with delinquent accounts receive an advance disconnection notification from Piedmont Natural Gas with the regular monthly billing — never a single notification an hour before disconnection.

The company never asks or requires a customer with a delinquent account to purchase a prepaid debit card to avoid disconnection, according to the statement. Customers can make payments online, by phone, automatic bank draft, mail or in person at an authorized third-party payment location,

Visit piedmontng.com/fraudalert for more information.