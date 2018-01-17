Crime report

Judy Chavis, of Rowland, reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that her motor vehicle was stolen while on Dorman Drive in Rowland.

The following incidents of breaking and entering were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Cary Lewis, Hamp Drive in Lumberton; Billy Locklear, Old Baker Road in Maxton; Public Schools of Robeson County/Area office, Selma Road in Lumberton; Tonya Hardin, Evergreen Church Road in Pembroke; Billy Bullard, McMillian Road in Pembroke; Hendren’s Backhoe & Septic Tank Services, Regan Church Road in Lumberton; Whitney Locklear, Corey Road in Maxton.